Hightower 6M Holding LLC Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 168,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,493,000. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Hightower 6M Holding LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Hightower 6M Holding LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 73,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 28,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

VGK traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.62. The stock had a trading volume of 42,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,641,788. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $49.75 and a twelve month high of $70.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.53.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

