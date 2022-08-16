Hilda Harris Piell Sells 4,901 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Stock

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total value of $999,215.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,140 shares in the company, valued at $6,756,583.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

CME Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $202.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.40. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.79 and a 12-month high of $256.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $202.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.49.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 60.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 49.63%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on CME. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on CME Group from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on CME Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.60.

CME Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.