Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $47.58

Hino Motors, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HINOY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $47.58 and last traded at $47.58, with a volume of 1013 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.27.

Hino Motors Stock Down 9.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.58.

Hino Motors Company Profile

Hino Motors, Ltd. manufactures and sells large commercial vehicles under the Hino brand worldwide. It offers trucks and buses; and light commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles, as well as automotive and industrial diesel engines, vehicle parts, and others. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Hino, Japan.

