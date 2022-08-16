HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) Short Interest Update

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200,000 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the July 15th total of 7,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Shares of HIVE traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.73. 1,645,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,766,164. The company has a market cap of $553.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74. HIVE Blockchain Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The company has a quick ratio of 7.66, a current ratio of 7.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.94 and its 200 day moving average is $6.76.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. HIVE Blockchain Technologies had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 55.37%. The business had revenue of $49.78 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HIVE Blockchain Technologies will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on HIVE Blockchain Technologies from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 336,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000. State Street Corp owned about 0.41% of HIVE Blockchain Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

