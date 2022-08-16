Holley (NYSE:HLLY) PT Lowered to $9.00 at DA Davidson

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at DA Davidson to $9.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 39.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HLLY. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Holley from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Holley in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Holley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Holley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Holley from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.11.

Get Holley alerts:

Holley Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE HLLY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 662,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,901. The stock has a market cap of $770.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Holley has a one year low of $5.68 and a one year high of $14.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Holley

Holley ( NYSE:HLLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Holley had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The company had revenue of $200.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.70 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Holley will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Holley during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Holley by 1,196.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 9,115 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Holley in the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Holley in the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Holley during the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Holley

(Get Rating)

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Holley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.