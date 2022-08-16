HollyGold (HGOLD) Market Cap Tops $1.05 Million

HollyGold (HGOLD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 15th. HollyGold has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $16,228.00 worth of HollyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HollyGold has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. One HollyGold coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000969 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About HollyGold

HollyGold’s launch date was May 25th, 2020. HollyGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,455,594 coins. HollyGold’s official Twitter account is @HollyGoldWorld.

HollyGold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HollyGold (HGOLD) hopes to create a happy and prosperous environment for its coin holders. HollyGold’s VIP Premiere Club allows its coin holders to have a chance of chasing their dreams of becoming the next “Shinning Star”. “

