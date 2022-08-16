Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 696,500 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the July 15th total of 772,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 228,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Stock Performance

HOLI stock traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $15.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,633. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $21.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hollysys Automation Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,327,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP boosted its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP now owns 554,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,204,000 after purchasing an additional 57,317 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,390,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,585,000 after purchasing an additional 147,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. 72.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

