Hoo Token (HOO) Price Down 5.7% This Week

Hoo Token (HOO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. In the last week, Hoo Token has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. One Hoo Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.64 or 0.00002643 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hoo Token has a market cap of $52.52 million and approximately $156.00 worth of Hoo Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004148 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002304 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001541 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00013841 BTC.
Hoo Token Coin Profile
Hoo Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,430,424 coins. Hoo Token’s official Twitter account is @Hoo_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hoo Token’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5191937. Hoo Token’s official website is hoo.com.
Hoo Token Coin Trading
