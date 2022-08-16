Horan Securities Inc. Sells 139 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Horan Securities Inc. cut its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at $773,229,000. Theleme Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 5,022,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,532,000 after buying an additional 1,065,100 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,180,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,310,000 after buying an additional 943,271 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 108.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,756,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,229,000 after buying an additional 914,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,863,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,999,000 after buying an additional 905,789 shares in the last quarter. 61.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Moderna Stock Performance
NASDAQ MRNA opened at $176.78 on Tuesday. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.61 and a 52-week high of $464.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $70.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.61.
Insider Transactions at Moderna
In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.94, for a total value of $7,717,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,180,861.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.94, for a total value of $7,717,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,180,861.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 164 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total transaction of $28,480.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,146.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 539,056 shares of company stock worth $85,107,194 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
MRNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.92.
About Moderna
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.
See Also
