Horan Securities Inc. Sells 139 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Horan Securities Inc. cut its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at $773,229,000. Theleme Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 5,022,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,532,000 after buying an additional 1,065,100 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,180,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,310,000 after buying an additional 943,271 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 108.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,756,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,229,000 after buying an additional 914,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,863,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,999,000 after buying an additional 905,789 shares in the last quarter. 61.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna Stock Performance

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $176.78 on Tuesday. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.61 and a 52-week high of $464.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $70.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.61.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.94, for a total value of $7,717,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,180,861.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.94, for a total value of $7,717,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,180,861.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 164 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total transaction of $28,480.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,146.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 539,056 shares of company stock worth $85,107,194 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.92.

About Moderna

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.