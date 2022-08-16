Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Short Interest Down 10.6% in July

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,470,000 shares, a decrease of 10.6% from the July 15th total of 26,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

In other news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 10,707 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $224,847.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 379,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,964,985. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,290 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $64,516.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,083 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,040,957.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,329,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,281,000 after buying an additional 1,379,330 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,513,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,428,000 after buying an additional 8,935,955 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,154,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,516,000 after buying an additional 3,240,590 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $422,242,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,672,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,500,000 after buying an additional 794,523 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ HST traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.19. 4,561,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,654,628. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.93. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 1.24. Host Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $14.67 and a one year high of $21.63. The company has a quick ratio of 11.29, a current ratio of 11.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.12). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 13.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

HST has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.82.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

