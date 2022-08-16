Hot Cross Price Tops $0.0190 on Major Exchanges (HOTCROSS)

Hot Cross (HOTCROSS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. During the last seven days, Hot Cross has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. One Hot Cross coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0190 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hot Cross has a market cap of $2.16 million and $989,070.00 worth of Hot Cross was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hot Cross Coin Profile

Hot Cross’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 113,749,999 coins. The Reddit community for Hot Cross is https://reddit.com/r/hotcross. Hot Cross’ official Twitter account is @hotcrosscom.

Buying and Selling Hot Cross

