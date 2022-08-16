Hot Cross Price Tops $0.0190 on Major Exchanges (HOTCROSS)

Hot Cross (HOTCROSS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. During the last seven days, Hot Cross has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. One Hot Cross coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0190 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hot Cross has a market cap of $2.16 million and $989,070.00 worth of Hot Cross was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004195 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002342 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001567 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00036823 BTC.
Hot Cross Coin Profile
Hot Cross’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 113,749,999 coins. The Reddit community for Hot Cross is https://reddit.com/r/hotcross. Hot Cross’ official Twitter account is @hotcrosscom.
Buying and Selling Hot Cross
