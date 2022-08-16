Howdoo (UDOO) Market Cap Reaches $3.57 Million

Howdoo (UDOO) traded up 41.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 16th. One Howdoo coin can currently be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Howdoo has a total market capitalization of $3.57 million and $813,212.00 worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Howdoo has traded up 29.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Howdoo alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,082.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004153 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004152 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004197 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002123 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00128800 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00035991 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00067568 BTC.

About Howdoo

Howdoo (UDOO) is a coin. Howdoo’s total supply is 837,843,489 coins and its circulating supply is 476,908,255 coins. The official website for Howdoo is howdoo.io. Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Howdoo’s official message board is medium.com/howdoo.

Howdoo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Howdoo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Howdoo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Howdoo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Howdoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Howdoo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.