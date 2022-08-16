H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.70-$3.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.54 billion-$3.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.41 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of H&R Block from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barrington Research upped their price target on H&R Block from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on H&R Block from $20.00 to $22.60 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

H&R Block Price Performance

Shares of H&R Block stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.95. 50,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,034,182. H&R Block has a fifty-two week low of $21.08 and a fifty-two week high of $46.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.69.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.77 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 2,398.97% and a net margin of 15.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that H&R Block will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This is a positive change from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 31.21%.

H&R Block announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 17.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On H&R Block

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in H&R Block by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 27.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in H&R Block in the second quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in H&R Block during the first quarter worth approximately $436,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in H&R Block during the second quarter worth approximately $413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Featured Articles

