Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) Short Interest Update

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the July 15th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Global in the second quarter valued at about $539,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $641,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Global by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 27,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 5,617 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hudson Global by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Global during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 62.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HSON traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.05. 12 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,767. The company has a market cap of $95.34 million, a PE ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.29. Hudson Global has a 12 month low of $15.46 and a 12 month high of $44.00.

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

