Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM) Short Interest Update

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the July 15th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.74. 5,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,128. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $26.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.42.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3563 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

