HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Trading Down 7.5%

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 7.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.35 and last traded at $3.35. 3,184 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 911,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on HUYA from $5.70 to $4.60 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. HSBC cut HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on HUYA from $6.80 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.96.

Get HUYA alerts:

HUYA Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.78 and a 200 day moving average of $4.37. The stock has a market cap of $842.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HUYA

HUYA ( NYSE:HUYA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. HUYA had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that HUYA Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUYA. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HUYA during the second quarter worth $52,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in HUYA during the second quarter worth $91,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in HUYA during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of HUYA by 8,607.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 23,843 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of HUYA during the second quarter worth $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.32% of the company’s stock.

About HUYA

(Get Rating)

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

Featured Stories

