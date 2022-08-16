Hydro (HYDRO) Market Cap Hits $336,963.14

Hydro (HYDRO) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 16th. Hydro has a market capitalization of $336,963.14 and approximately $4,040.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hydro coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hydro has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,861.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004192 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003945 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004189 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004230 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002143 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.72 or 0.00128755 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00035650 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00068620 BTC.
Hydro Profile
Hydro is a coin. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 82,545,513 coins. The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hydro’s official message board is medium.com/@hydrogenapi. Hydro’s official website is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro. Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Hydro Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydro using one of the exchanges listed above.
