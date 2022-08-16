HyperCash 24 Hour Volume Hits $221,060.00 (HC)

HyperCash (HC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. HyperCash has a market cap of $5.93 million and $221,060.00 worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HyperCash has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. One HyperCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000549 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,925.00 or 0.99894336 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00047810 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.78 or 0.00220385 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.90 or 0.00137368 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.13 or 0.00255246 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00052930 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004271 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00005400 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

About HyperCash

HyperCash (HC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HyperCash is h.cash. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling HyperCash

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

