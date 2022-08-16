Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) Short Interest Down 12.0% in July

Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a decrease of 12.0% from the July 15th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

OTCMKTS:HYSNY traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $6.39. The stock had a trading volume of 5,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,991. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.06. Hysan Development has a 12-month low of $5.16 and a 12-month high of $7.55.

Hysan is a leading property investment, management and development company in Hong Kong, with a portfolio of more than 4 million square feet of high-quality office, retail and residential properties. Operating primarily in the city's prime retail/office district of Causeway Bay, we are focused on delighting our customers and providing investors with outstanding returns.

