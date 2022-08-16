Hyve (HYVE) One Day Volume Tops $39,666.00

Hyve (HYVE) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Hyve has a total market cap of $1.31 million and approximately $39,666.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hyve has traded 18.8% higher against the US dollar. One Hyve coin can currently be purchased for $0.0511 or 0.00000213 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004174 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002329 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001566 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00036933 BTC.
Hyve Coin Profile
Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve. Hyve’s official message board is hyveworks.medium.com. The official website for Hyve is hyve.works.
Hyve Coin Trading
