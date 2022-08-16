Hyve (HYVE) One Day Volume Tops $39,666.00

Hyve (HYVE) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Hyve has a total market cap of $1.31 million and approximately $39,666.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hyve has traded 18.8% higher against the US dollar. One Hyve coin can currently be purchased for $0.0511 or 0.00000213 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hyve alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004174 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002329 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00036933 BTC.

Hyve Coin Profile

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve. Hyve’s official message board is hyveworks.medium.com. The official website for Hyve is hyve.works.

Hyve Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyve should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyve using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hyve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.