iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Shares Acquired by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 226,593 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,704 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC owned approximately 0.90% of iCAD worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC increased its stake in iCAD by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 90,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 7,650 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in iCAD by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 116,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 8,949 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iCAD in the 4th quarter valued at $1,807,000. Sprott Inc. acquired a new position in iCAD in the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in iCAD in the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. 48.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iCAD alerts:

iCAD Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ICAD opened at $3.41 on Tuesday. iCAD, Inc. has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $12.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

iCAD Profile

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of iCAD from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of iCAD to $6.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of iCAD to $6.00 in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, iCAD has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.80.

(Get Rating)

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iCAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.