iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at Craig Hallum

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum to $6.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Craig Hallum’s target price indicates a potential upside of 75.95% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of iCAD to $6.00 in a report on Monday. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of iCAD from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iCAD presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.80.

Get iCAD alerts:

iCAD Stock Up 5.6 %

iCAD stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.41. 149,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,597. The company has a market cap of $85.87 million, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.08. iCAD has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $12.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.03 and a 200-day moving average of $4.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iCAD

About iCAD

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iCAD in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of iCAD in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iCAD in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of iCAD in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new stake in shares of iCAD in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 48.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iCAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.