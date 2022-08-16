Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) Price Target Cut to €60.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at UBS Group from €75.00 ($76.53) to €60.00 ($61.22) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CDMGF. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Icade from €70.00 ($71.43) to €65.00 ($66.33) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Icade from €74.00 ($75.51) to €50.00 ($51.02) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their price objective on shares of Icade from €81.50 ($83.16) to €68.50 ($69.90) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Icade currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.62.

Get Icade alerts:

Icade Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CDMGF remained flat at $48.93 during midday trading on Tuesday. 254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377. Icade has a 12-month low of $48.00 and a 12-month high of $79.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.22.

About Icade

As an investor and a developer, Icade is an integrated real estate player that designs innovative real estate products and services adapted to new urban lifestyles and habits. By placing corporate social responsibility and innovation at the core of its strategy, Icade is closely involved with stakeholders and users in the citieslocal authorities and communities, companies and employees, institutions and associations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Icade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.