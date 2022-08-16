Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $2.00

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 2.00 per share by the conglomerate on Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th.

Icahn Enterprises has increased its dividend by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years. Icahn Enterprises has a payout ratio of 919.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Icahn Enterprises to earn $0.87 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $8.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 919.5%.

Icahn Enterprises Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:IEP opened at $54.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Icahn Enterprises has a 12 month low of $47.17 and a 12 month high of $58.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.47.

Institutional Trading of Icahn Enterprises

Icahn Enterprises ( NASDAQ:IEP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.48). Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Icahn Enterprises will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Icahn Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

About Icahn Enterprises

(Get Rating)

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

