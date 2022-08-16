ICHI (ICHI) Trading 2.7% Lower This Week

ICHI (ICHI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 16th. In the last week, ICHI has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. ICHI has a market capitalization of $25.68 million and approximately $475,636.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICHI coin can now be bought for $5.22 or 0.00021775 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004169 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002351 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001565 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00036930 BTC.
About ICHI
ICHI’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,916,551 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm.
ICHI Coin Trading
