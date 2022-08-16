Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.85-$1.11 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $320.00 million-$360.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $331.66 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of Ichor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Ichor from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Ichor from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Ichor to $36.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ichor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ichor currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.80.

Ichor Stock Performance

Shares of Ichor stock opened at $36.28 on Tuesday. Ichor has a one year low of $21.08 and a one year high of $51.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.54.

Insider Transactions at Ichor

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.26. Ichor had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $329.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ichor will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ichor news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 12,249 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $328,885.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 61,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,266.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ichor news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total value of $72,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,790.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 12,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $328,885.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 61,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,640,266.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ichor

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Ichor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Ichor by 232.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ichor by 525.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ichor by 5.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ichor during the first quarter valued at $267,000. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

