IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Acquired by Childress Capital Advisors LLC

Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories accounts for approximately 1.0% of Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $3,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $483.57.

NASDAQ IDXX traded down $9.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $381.15. The stock had a trading volume of 8,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,368. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.50 and a 52-week high of $695.18. The company has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $370.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $438.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

