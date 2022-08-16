IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a drop of 11.3% from the July 15th total of 11,500 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

IF Bancorp Stock Down 0.7 %

IROQ stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,070. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. IF Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.10 and a 52-week high of $28.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.12 million, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.82.

IF Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This is a boost from IF Bancorp’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. IF Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IF Bancorp

About IF Bancorp

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IF Bancorp stock. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of IF Bancorp, Inc. ( NASDAQ:IROQ Get Rating ) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,534 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned about 1.03% of IF Bancorp worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

IF Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

