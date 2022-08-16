IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 189,400 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the July 15th total of 222,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 90.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$53.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$53.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

IGM Financial Price Performance

Shares of IGIFF stock traded down $0.42 on Monday, hitting $29.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,366. IGM Financial has a twelve month low of $25.91 and a twelve month high of $41.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.59.

IGM Financial Cuts Dividend

IGM Financial Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.4368 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

