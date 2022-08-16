ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,140,000 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the July 15th total of 14,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

IMGN stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.94. 3,906,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,497,361. ImmunoGen has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $7.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.80.

ImmunoGen ( NASDAQ:IMGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $14.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.18 million. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 67.02% and a negative net margin of 179.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ImmunoGen will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in ImmunoGen by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 11,438 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen in the fourth quarter worth $1,446,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in ImmunoGen by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 199,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 71,084 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in ImmunoGen by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 98,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 11,551 shares during the period. 87.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

