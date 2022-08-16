ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Aug 16th, 2022

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGNGet Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,140,000 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the July 15th total of 14,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

ImmunoGen Price Performance

IMGN stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.94. 3,906,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,497,361. ImmunoGen has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $7.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.80.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGNGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $14.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.18 million. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 67.02% and a negative net margin of 179.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ImmunoGen will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ImmunoGen

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in ImmunoGen by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 11,438 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen in the fourth quarter worth $1,446,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in ImmunoGen by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 199,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 71,084 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in ImmunoGen by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 98,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 11,551 shares during the period. 87.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ImmunoGen

(Get Rating)

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.