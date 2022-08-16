Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Short Interest Down 9.9% in July

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a drop of 9.9% from the July 15th total of 1,820,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 316,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.
Immunovant Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of IMVT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.18. 16,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,050. Immunovant has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $9.53. The company has a market capitalization of $603.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.22 and a 200 day moving average of $4.79.
Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts expect that Immunovant will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Immunovant
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
IMVT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Immunovant to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Immunovant to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a report on Thursday, June 9th.
Immunovant Company Profile
Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Immunovant (IMVT)
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
- Walmart Leads Retail Higher But Will The Group Follow?
- 3 Blowout Earnings Reports That Could Mark Turning Points
- Will CrowdStrike Extend Its Streak Of Topping Earnings Views?
- Skyworks Solutions Is Worth A Look At These Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.