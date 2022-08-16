Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Short Interest Down 9.9% in July

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a drop of 9.9% from the July 15th total of 1,820,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 316,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Immunovant Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of IMVT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.18. 16,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,050. Immunovant has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $9.53. The company has a market capitalization of $603.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.22 and a 200 day moving average of $4.79.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts expect that Immunovant will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Immunovant

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMVT. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Immunovant by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Immunovant by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. 32.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMVT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Immunovant to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Immunovant to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

