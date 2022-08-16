Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQR) Short Interest Update

Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 10.6% from the July 15th total of 6,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 84,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Independence by 176.6% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 4,150,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650,085 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Independence by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,746,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,912,000 after acquiring an additional 540,363 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in Independence by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,393,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,455,000 after acquiring an additional 370,145 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Independence by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,066,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,088,000 after acquiring an additional 311,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Independence by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,844,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,079,000 after acquiring an additional 38,360 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACQR opened at $9.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.79. Independence has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $10.82.

Independence Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

