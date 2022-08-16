Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on IR. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Ingersoll Rand from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.09.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $53.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.49. Ingersoll Rand has a 1-year low of $39.28 and a 1-year high of $62.64. The firm has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 1.49.

Ingersoll Rand Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Ingersoll Rand

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.032 dividend. This is an increase from Ingersoll Rand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IR. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 65,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 9,875 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 3.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,263,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,234,000 after buying an additional 84,085 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 12.6% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 114,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,835,000 after buying an additional 12,864 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,368,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $646,717,000 after acquiring an additional 617,485 shares during the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Featured Stories

