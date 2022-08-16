Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) Short Interest Update

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBXGet Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,760,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the July 15th total of 3,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 487,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days. Currently, 14.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of INBX stock opened at $24.68 on Tuesday. Inhibrx has a 1 year low of $7.67 and a 1 year high of $47.90. The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.80 and its 200-day moving average is $18.26.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INBX. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Inhibrx to $48.00 in a report on Monday. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Inhibrx in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

In other news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $433,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,491,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,091,638.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $433,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,491,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,091,638.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $686,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,515,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,192,045.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Inhibrx in the first quarter valued at about $23,180,000. Bioimpact Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inhibrx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,615,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inhibrx during the second quarter worth approximately $10,749,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Inhibrx in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,935,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Inhibrx by 75.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,596,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,561,000 after acquiring an additional 686,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.59% of the company’s stock.

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

