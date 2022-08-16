Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) Short Interest Update

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,760,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the July 15th total of 3,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 487,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days. Currently, 14.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Inhibrx Price Performance

Shares of INBX stock opened at $24.68 on Tuesday. Inhibrx has a 1 year low of $7.67 and a 1 year high of $47.90. The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.80 and its 200-day moving average is $18.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on INBX. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Inhibrx to $48.00 in a report on Monday. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Inhibrx in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

Insider Activity at Inhibrx

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inhibrx

In other news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $433,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,491,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,091,638.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $433,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,491,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,091,638.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $686,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,515,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,192,045.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 25.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Inhibrx in the first quarter valued at about $23,180,000. Bioimpact Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inhibrx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,615,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inhibrx during the second quarter worth approximately $10,749,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Inhibrx in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,935,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Inhibrx by 75.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,596,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,561,000 after acquiring an additional 686,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.59% of the company’s stock.

About Inhibrx

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

