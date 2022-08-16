Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) Short Interest Down 26.3% in July

Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 328,800 shares, a decrease of 26.3% from the July 15th total of 446,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 193,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inozyme Pharma

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Inozyme Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Inozyme Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Inozyme Pharma by 241.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 8,853 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Inozyme Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Overbrook Management Corp grew its holdings in Inozyme Pharma by 314.5% in the 2nd quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 69,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 52,600 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INZY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Inozyme Pharma from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Inozyme Pharma Stock Performance

Inozyme Pharma Company Profile

Shares of INZY stock traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $3.76. 336,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,705. Inozyme Pharma has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $17.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.09.

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

