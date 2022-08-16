Insider Buying: ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) Insider Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Get Rating) insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$47.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$237,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,468,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,254,599,126.40.

On Friday, August 12th, Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. bought 5,000 shares of ATCO stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$47.60 per share, with a total value of C$238,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. bought 5,000 shares of ATCO stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$47.25 per share, with a total value of C$236,250.00.

On Monday, June 13th, Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. bought 5,000 shares of ATCO stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$44.50 per share, with a total value of C$222,500.00.

On Thursday, June 9th, Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. bought 500 shares of ATCO stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$43.35 per share, with a total value of C$21,675.00.

ACO.X traded up C$0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$47.94. The stock had a trading volume of 198,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,171. The firm has a market cap of C$5.48 billion and a PE ratio of 14.80. ATCO Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$40.00 and a 12 month high of C$48.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$44.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$44.28.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACO.X. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$46.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of ATCO to C$48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. CSFB reduced their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$49.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ATCO presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$50.06.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

