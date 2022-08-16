Insider Buying: ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) Insider Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Get Rating) insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$47.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$237,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,468,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,254,599,126.40.
Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 12th, Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. bought 5,000 shares of ATCO stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$47.60 per share, with a total value of C$238,000.00.
- On Wednesday, August 10th, Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. bought 5,000 shares of ATCO stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$47.25 per share, with a total value of C$236,250.00.
- On Monday, June 13th, Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. bought 5,000 shares of ATCO stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$44.50 per share, with a total value of C$222,500.00.
- On Thursday, June 9th, Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. bought 500 shares of ATCO stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$43.35 per share, with a total value of C$21,675.00.
ATCO Stock Performance
ACO.X traded up C$0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$47.94. The stock had a trading volume of 198,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,171. The firm has a market cap of C$5.48 billion and a PE ratio of 14.80. ATCO Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$40.00 and a 12 month high of C$48.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$44.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$44.28.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ATCO Company Profile
ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.
