Insider Buying: Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Buys 3,000 Shares of Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) Director John V. Balen bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.70 per share, with a total value of $50,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,126.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
CDLX stock remained flat at $16.76 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.70. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.95 and a 12 month high of $99.47. The stock has a market cap of $551.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.10.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on CDLX shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Cardlytics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum downgraded Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America downgraded Cardlytics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Cardlytics from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Cardlytics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.40.
Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.
