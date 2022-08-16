Insider Buying: Centuria Industrial REIT (ASX:CIP) Insider Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

Centuria Industrial REIT (ASX:CIP – Get Rating) insider Roger Dobson purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$3.01 ($2.10) per share, with a total value of A$60,200.00 ($42,097.90).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.47, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.10.

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 28th. This is an increase from Centuria Industrial REIT’s previous Final dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 1.47%. Centuria Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is 28.33%.

CIP is Australia's largest domestic pure play industrial REIT and is included in the S&P/ASX 200 Index. CIP's portfolio of high-quality industrial assets is situated in key metropolitan locations throughout Australia and is underpinned by a quality and diverse tenant base. CIP is overseen by a hands on, active manager and provides investors with income and an opportunity for capital growth from a pure play portfolio of high quality Australian industrial assets.

