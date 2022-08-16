Insider Buying: Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Major Shareholder Acquires 9,900 Shares of Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $151,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,045,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,546,782.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mutual Insurance Co Donegal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 12th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 10,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $150,700.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 10,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $147,600.00.

On Monday, August 8th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 10,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.65 per share, for a total transaction of $146,500.00.

On Thursday, August 4th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 9,771 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.37 per share, for a total transaction of $140,409.27.

On Tuesday, August 2nd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 25,080 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.54 per share, for a total transaction of $364,663.20.

On Monday, June 13th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 25,317 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.03 per share, for a total transaction of $405,831.51.

On Friday, June 10th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 18,700 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.27 per share, with a total value of $304,249.00.

On Wednesday, June 8th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 10,075 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $163,718.75.

On Monday, June 6th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 20,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.29 per share, with a total value of $325,800.00.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 18,275 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.05 per share, for a total transaction of $293,313.75.

Donegal Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Donegal Group stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $15.35. 822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,036. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.30 million, a PE ratio of 127.42 and a beta of -0.08. Donegal Group Inc. has a one year low of $13.09 and a one year high of $17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Donegal Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 550.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Institutional Trading of Donegal Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 58.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Donegal Group by 15,473.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Donegal Group by 55.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Philo Smith Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Donegal Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 636.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.02% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

