Insider Buying: Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) Insider Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) insider David S. Charlton acquired 5,000 shares of Global Indemnity Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.24 per share, for a total transaction of $126,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Global Indemnity Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GBLI traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.96. 7,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,422. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.17. The company has a market cap of $362.57 million, a PE ratio of -35.49 and a beta of 0.24. Global Indemnity Group, LLC has a twelve month low of $23.32 and a twelve month high of $27.99.
Global Indemnity Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Global Indemnity Group’s payout ratio is currently -142.86%.
Institutional Trading of Global Indemnity Group
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Global Indemnity Group in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Global Indemnity Group
Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through Commercial Specialty; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance Operations segments. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products.
