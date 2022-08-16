Insider Buying: National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Director Purchases 1,500 Shares of Stock

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) Director Robert G. Adams purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.93 per share, with a total value of $98,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,631,147.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

National Health Investors Stock Performance

National Health Investors stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.62. 5,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 12.92 and a current ratio of 12.92. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.22 and a 52-week high of $66.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.02 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.78 and its 200 day moving average is $57.92.

National Health Investors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 246.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Health Investors

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NHI shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of National Health Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 941,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,112,000 after buying an additional 375,566 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 15.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,186,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,904,000 after buying an additional 299,737 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 7,218.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 258,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,672,000 after buying an additional 255,041 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,928,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 94.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 354,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,918,000 after purchasing an additional 171,949 shares during the period. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Further Reading

