Insider Buying: Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) CEO Acquires 105,000 Shares of Stock

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) CEO Masoud Toloue bought 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.43 per share, with a total value of $1,095,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,938,133.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Masoud Toloue also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 1st, Masoud Toloue sold 446 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $6,962.06.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Masoud Toloue sold 432 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total transaction of $7,158.24.

Shares of Quanterix stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.77. 922,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,236. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.47 and its 200 day moving average is $22.49. The firm has a market cap of $361.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.46. Quanterix Co. has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $60.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 102.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,605,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,824 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,575,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,794,000 after purchasing an additional 19,382 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 15.0% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,425,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,609,000 after purchasing an additional 185,673 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 81.9% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,248,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,444,000 after purchasing an additional 562,047 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Quanterix by 56.1% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,152,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,656,000 after buying an additional 414,442 shares in the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on QTRX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Quanterix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen lowered shares of Quanterix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Quanterix from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

