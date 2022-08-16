Insider Buying: Superdry plc (LON:SDRY) Insider Acquires 110 Shares of Stock

Superdry plc (LON:SDRY – Get Rating) insider Shaun Wills bought 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.66) per share, with a total value of £150.70 ($182.09).

Shaun Wills also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Superdry alerts:

On Wednesday, July 13th, Shaun Wills bought 112 shares of Superdry stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 134 ($1.62) per share, for a total transaction of £150.08 ($181.34).

On Monday, June 13th, Shaun Wills purchased 88 shares of Superdry stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.05) per share, for a total transaction of £149.60 ($180.76).

Superdry Trading Up 0.9 %

Superdry stock traded up GBX 1.20 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 135.60 ($1.64). 345,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 307.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.19. Superdry plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 121.55 ($1.47) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 384.50 ($4.65). The firm has a market capitalization of £111.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 141.37 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 159.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Superdry

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.38) price target on shares of Superdry in a research report on Monday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Superdry currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 359 ($4.34).

(Get Rating)

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Superdry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superdry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.