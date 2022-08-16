Insider Buying: UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (LON:UKCM) Insider Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (LON:UKCM – Get Rating) insider Michael Ayre acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 78 ($0.94) per share, for a total transaction of £39,000 ($47,124.21).

UK Commercial Property REIT Stock Performance

LON:UKCM traded down GBX 0.70 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 76.90 ($0.93). 1,911,221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,833,104. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 76.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 82.21. UK Commercial Property REIT Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 71.95 ($0.87) and a 12 month high of GBX 95.80 ($1.16). The firm has a market capitalization of £999.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 431.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.74.

Get UK Commercial Property REIT alerts:

UK Commercial Property REIT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.77 ($0.03) per share. This is an increase from UK Commercial Property REIT’s previous dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 3.72%. UK Commercial Property REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.24%.

UK Commercial Property REIT Company Profile

UK Commercial Property REIT (UKCPT) was launched in September 2006, registered as a Guernsey investment company and has a full listing on the London Stock Exchange (FTSE 250). The initial offering raised £530m and the proceeds were used to acquire a portfolio of properties from closed life funds held by Phoenix Group Holdings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UK Commercial Property REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UK Commercial Property REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.