Insider Selling: Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Insider Sells 1,258 Shares of Stock

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) insider Ronald Peck sold 1,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.99, for a total transaction of $86,789.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at $562,544.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Arvinas Stock Down 3.0 %
ARVN stock traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.48. The stock had a trading volume of 240,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,259. Arvinas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.90 and a twelve month high of $98.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.17.
Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.28). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 31.16% and a negative net margin of 255.97%. The business had revenue of $31.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 469.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARVN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Arvinas by 5.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,267,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,532,000 after purchasing an additional 160,860 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Arvinas by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,080,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,489,000 after buying an additional 59,396 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arvinas during the second quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Arvinas by 270.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 91,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 66,691 shares during the period. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Arvinas
Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arvinas (ARVN)
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
- Walmart Leads Retail Higher But Will The Group Follow?
- 3 Blowout Earnings Reports That Could Mark Turning Points
- Will CrowdStrike Extend Its Streak Of Topping Earnings Views?
- 3 Stocks Set to Lead the Nasdaq Bull Market
Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.