Insider Selling: Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Insider Sells 1,258 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Aug 16th, 2022

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVNGet Rating) insider Ronald Peck sold 1,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.99, for a total transaction of $86,789.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at $562,544.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Arvinas Stock Down 3.0 %

ARVN stock traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.48. The stock had a trading volume of 240,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,259. Arvinas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.90 and a twelve month high of $98.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.17.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVNGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.28). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 31.16% and a negative net margin of 255.97%. The business had revenue of $31.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 469.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARVN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Arvinas from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Arvinas from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Wedbush downgraded Arvinas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Europe lowered their price target on Arvinas from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARVN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Arvinas by 5.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,267,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,532,000 after purchasing an additional 160,860 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Arvinas by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,080,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,489,000 after buying an additional 59,396 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arvinas during the second quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Arvinas by 270.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 91,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 66,691 shares during the period. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arvinas

(Get Rating)

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.