Insider Selling: AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Major Shareholder Sells 33,504 Shares of Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 33,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total value of $4,155,836.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,265,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,195,998.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

AutoNation Trading Down 1.0 %

AN stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $123.52. 340,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,147. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.11. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.56 and a 1-year high of $133.48.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 62.96% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 24.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AN shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AutoNation to $159.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Guggenheim increased their price target on AutoNation from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens increased their price target on AutoNation to $130.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoNation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,820,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,012,000 after buying an additional 123,772 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 29.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,880,000 after buying an additional 338,288 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 7.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,008,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,685,000 after buying an additional 66,127 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 4.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 908,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,466,000 after buying an additional 36,620 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 745.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 769,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,950,000 after buying an additional 678,780 shares during the period. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

