Insider Selling: DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) CAO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $81,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 106,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,717,519.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

DoorDash Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of DoorDash stock traded up $0.39 on Monday, reaching $77.76. 3,056,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,007,395. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $56.67 and a one year high of $257.25. The company has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.47 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.68 and a 200 day moving average of $85.06.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.33). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 12.82% and a negative net margin of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoorDash

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at $63,342,000. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP bought a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at $1,638,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in DoorDash in the 1st quarter valued at $515,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at $1,340,000. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DASH shares. JMP Securities decreased their target price on DoorDash from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on DoorDash from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on DoorDash from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on DoorDash from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.70.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

