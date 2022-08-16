Insider Selling: Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CFO Sells 3,040 Shares of Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 3,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $357,291.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,709 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,588.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ETSY stock traded up $3.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $120.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,342,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,357,175. The company has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.01 and a 12 month high of $307.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.84.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. Etsy had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 67.88%. The company had revenue of $585.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ETSY. BTIG Research raised their target price on Etsy from $105.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JMP Securities restated a “mkt outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,388,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Etsy by 163.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,616,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $118,361,000 after buying an additional 1,002,642 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Etsy by 69.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,314,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $287,663,000 after buying an additional 950,415 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Etsy during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,052,000. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 156.5% during the second quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 1,375,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $100,683,000 after acquiring an additional 839,063 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

