Insider Selling: Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) CFO Sells 1,802 Shares of Stock

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 1,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.71, for a total value of $201,301.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,826.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Insperity Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NSP traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $115.05. The company had a trading volume of 149,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,187. Insperity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.94 and a 1-year high of $129.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 341.97% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insperity Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insperity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This is a boost from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.46%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Insperity by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Insperity by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Insperity by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Insperity by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in Insperity by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on NSP shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Insperity from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet raised Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

