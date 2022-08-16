Insider Selling: M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) EVP Sells 4,667 Shares of Stock

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.28, for a total transaction of $883,369.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,740,808.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

M&T Bank Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE MTB traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $191.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 769,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,968. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.59. The stock has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.91. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $131.42 and a 52 week high of $193.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($1.67). M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

M&T Bank declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MTB shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,607,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,475,959,000 after purchasing an additional 316,266 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,292,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,914,040,000 after purchasing an additional 915,914 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,629,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,375,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,870 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,612,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,459,815,000 after purchasing an additional 777,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,101,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,291,378,000 after buying an additional 70,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Featured Articles

